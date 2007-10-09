Romseyredhead

Jack's Place
A reception in the Terrace Marquee - the parliamentary launch of an add on to Naomi House. The Children's Hospice is ten years old and many of their patients are now approaching adulthood. There is a need for a custom built facility for the older children. Excellent idea. I wish them well.
George Hollingberry was there - I hadn't realised that he was one of the "finalists" in the Romsey Tory selection in 2000. He is now standing for Meon Valley. Seems a pleasant enough chap but there is a chance that our Liz Leffman could beat him.
