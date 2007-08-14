Romseyredhead

Just back from Taiwan and as part of the visit had asked to meet the health minister. Prior to his entrance we were shown a promo video- including clips of some of the things that had been done to try and get over some of the public health messages.



They start young in Taiwan and one of the more startling sights was the spectacleof the health Minister dressed in superhero oufit and leaping on to the stage to address a crowded hall full of school kids.



I pondered on whether we should be copying this somewhat startling initiative in the UK. With the new health team could we look forward to the spectacle of Dawn P decked out as Wonderwoman, Alan JOhnson as Superman or Ben Bradshaw as a boy Robin? Only time will tell but you heard the idea here first.....