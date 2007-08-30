Romseyredhead

Most people know that Facebook is a social networking tool used by the young but some of us oldies are getting in on the act.

My offspring were deeply suspicious of my foray into Facebook but at least they both agreed to be my "friends".



It has been nice to say hi to old friends but I hadn't prepared for the emotional roller coaster.



It was great to see that Ros and Mark had become engaged but this was rapidly followed by the news that Jeremy Browne is no longer married... This news was accompanied by a little pink heart icon. Surely it should have been a broken heart?



This was hotly followed by news from a friend that his wife had left him. I recall attending their wedding shortly after being elected.



It hasn't quite got to the stage where I am avoiding Facebook but it is amazing how much of people's lives is laid bare.