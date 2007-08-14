Romseyredhead

I've missed this
It's over 18 months since I posted a blog. I've missed it but sometimes it is useful to step back and reflect. I had always wanted to start blogging again but the fact is that being a few grand poorer because of legal action makes one cautious. So, as much as my inner liberal wants to allow free debate my wallet cannot risk it. I am happy to stand by anything I say but I am not going to be responsible for the musings of third parties.
Am happy to engage in debate with anyone but it will have to be by direct e mail to gidleys@parliament.uk.
Am also now on facebook and pondering on why so many people seem moved to comment on the beautiful game.
