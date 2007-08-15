Romseyredhead

Cheers
The comments of the Chief Constable following the death in Warrington have been attracting a lot of comment.
I recently had a 10 minute rule bill slot and used it to moot the idea of an Alcohol(Harm Reduction) Bill. My motivation was the increase in alcohol related antisocial behaviour - combined with concerns about some of the stats on liver disease and alcohol related admissions to A nd E.
My speech acknowledged that the problem was made all the more difficult by the fact that research shows that those who drink small amounts of alcohol have better life expectancy than tee-totallers. Drink also oils the wheels at social functions and many people appreciate gping out to try different blends of their favourite tipple.
Needless to say I had my detractors but to my way of thinking the sooner that responsible drinkers join the debate the better. The longer we ignore the problem the harder it will be to pick up the pieces.
