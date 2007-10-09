Romseyredhead

The last few weeks have been a roller coaster.



I am one of those who never thought that there would be an election but when all around are losing their heads (or - as some would put it - taking sensible steps should Gordo name the day) it is hard to stay calm and focussed. So, for the last few weeks I have had 2 lists of diary options, 2 campaign plans and have been considering how to produce a second me. Having a constituency chair who gets mistaken for me is a help!



It takes supreme self confidence to play russian roulette with your job when relatively new in post. Either that or stupidity or arrogance. Surely he would want to prove to the electorate that he was capable of being a good Prime Minister and would do things differently?



All is now academic. We will have to wait and see and revert to Plan A. Bring on fixed term parliaments - it would force the media to find real news stories to report on