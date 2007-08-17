Romseyredhead

Friday, August 17, 2007

Today I'm not happy

Dropped again! This has happened to me the last three times I've been lined up to go on the programme. OK so I know that I am not the Queen Bee and the nation is not hanging on my every word (they don't get a chance!!) and I will concede that when the researcher rang up to ask me on the programme I was surprised that the alcohol stories still had legs - but it is August and news is obviously a little thin on the ground.

It's not a big deal in the grand scale of things but I am one of those people who, if they _have_ to be awake at a certain time, keeps waking up through the night and mentally running through what I am going to say.

A number of my colleagues have also complained about something similar lately. I guess that is the nature of a live news programme but it doesn't get the day off to a good start.

