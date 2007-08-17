Romseyredhead

Dropped again! This has happened to me the last three times I've been lined up to go on the programme. OK so I know that I am not the Queen Bee and the nation is not hanging on my every word (they don't get a chance!!) and I will concede that when the researcher rang up to ask me on the programme I was surprised that the alcohol stories still had legs - but it is August and news is obviously a little thin on the ground.



It's not a big deal in the grand scale of things but I am one of those people who, if they _have_ to be awake at a certain time, keeps waking up through the night and mentally running through what I am going to say.



A number of my colleagues have also complained about something similar lately. I guess that is the nature of a live news programme but it doesn't get the day off to a good start.