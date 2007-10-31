Romseyredhead

Lord Darzi has been a busy man. In three months he apparently visited and spoke to 1500 NHS staff in 17 organisations (it is not clear whether they had to listen or got to talk to him). Among other achievements he apparently met with 250 stakeholder groups.



I decided to table a parliamentary question to ask which groups he met. The answer was fascinating. Unsurprisingly the number of groups listed doesn't quitte add up to 250 and there appears to be some double and triple counting. For example - the Royal College of Midwives are a luckly lot as they apparently have met him three times.



Many organisations were relatively obscure disease specific bodies which I had never heard of. Worthy stuff but my imagination was captured by the fact that he had met the Michael Palin Centre for Stammering.



But I also wondered, at another level, whether somebody at the Department was having a little joke because apparently the noble lord also met the Adult Dyselxia Organisation (sic).