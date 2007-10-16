Romseyredhead

I supported Chris Huhne last time and hope that he will stand again. It has been an interesting 24 hours though. I still have to return Steve Webb's pager message and get back to Ed Davey (are they thinking about standing or are they a front for someone else?). John Hemming has e mailed his colleagues and some people have heard from Susan Kramer.

Hmmmm. I am left to wonder why I haven't heard from Nick Clegg. He seems to be a bit slow off the blocks and I hope that this is not a sign of indecision or lack of organisation. Time will tell but it is going to be fascinating