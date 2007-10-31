Romseyredhead

Rail link bus - Romsey to WInchester
Gremlins are trying to prevent me from advertising the meeting to discuss the axing of this bus. Apologies if this info appears twice.
There is a meeting on Thursday 1st November at the Abbey United Reformed Church Hall - starting at 8 30pm.
The campaign has taken on an interesting turn as a regular user of this bus service is Matt O'Connor (of Fathers for Justice fame) when he visits his partner Nadine.
Look at the website http://www.saveourbus.org/ for more info.
There is a meeting on Thursday 1st November at the Abbey United Reformed Church Hall - starting at 8 30pm.
The campaign has taken on an interesting turn as a regular user of this bus service is Matt O'Connor (of Fathers for Justice fame) when he visits his partner Nadine.
Look at the website http://www.saveourbus.org/ for more info.
<< Home