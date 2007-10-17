Romseyredhead

Wednesday, October 17, 2007

The Royal Wee

Romsey made the news today!

I am still struggling to understand why the Queen has to have a new toilet wherever she goes but even more mind boggling (no pun intended) is the cost of the refurb!

I only hope that the Town Council demanded some money for the story in order to restock the town coffers.

posted by Sandra Gidley @ 7:55 pm  

 