Romseyredhead

The Royal Wee
Romsey made the news today!
I am still struggling to understand why the Queen has to have a new toilet wherever she goes but even more mind boggling (no pun intended) is the cost of the refurb!
I only hope that the Town Council demanded some money for the story in order to restock the town coffers.
