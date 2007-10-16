Romseyredhead

Sexing up Tory Health policy
An oasis of calm in the middle of the day; hosted the reception for Pharmaceutucal wholesalers. In the absence of a Minister I was asked to say a few words and I thought it was a good idea if we balanced things out and asked Mark Simmonds (newly appointed to the Conservative Health Team) to say a few words.
We all occasionally stumble over our words (it makes us endearingly human) and I was amused when Mark referred to "mating health policy". Suddenly, Conservative health policy looks interesting. Andrew Lansley - watch out!!
